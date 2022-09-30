scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

KCET Result 2022 Date: KEA to declare revised ranking on October 1

KCET Result 2022: The candidates can check their ranks on the official website– karresults.nic.in The revised rankings were supposed to be announced on September 29 and the first round of counselling was to be held from October 3, but the results got delayed to October 1.

KCET, KCET revised ranking, KEA, KCET 2022KCET Result 2022: The KCET examination was conducted from June 16 to 18. (Express Photo/Representative Image)

The candidates can check their ranks on the official website– karresults.nic.in

The first round of counselling was to be held on October 3, but the results got delayed to October 1.

Read |KCET Row: Karnataka HC upholds expert committee proposal to deduct 6 marks for repeaters

KCET Result 2022: How to check revised rankings

Step 1: Go to the official website of KCET– karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘CET Examination Results’
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number and first four letters of the candidate’s name
Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

Also read |Why a Karnataka HC order has brought both relief and disappointment to Engg college aspirants

The KCET examination was conducted from June 16 to 18. The results were initially announced on July 30, after which the whole controversy erupted. The KEA marked the PU repeaters students only on the basis of CET only whereas according to rules, it should have been based on 50 per cent PUC results and 50 per cent CET.

Many students and their parents protested against this and took the matter to court. The Karnataka High Court then asked KEA to submit revised rankings to which KEA recommended deducting 6 marks from the repeaters from their overall qualifying examination marks out of which 6 marks will be deducted from Physics, five from Chemistry and seven from Mathematics.

There is a difference between the marks as the repeaters belonged to the COVID-19 batch.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 04:32:59 pm
