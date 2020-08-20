KCET result 2020 not today, check revised declaration date

KCET result 2020 now on August 21. (Representational image/ file)

KCET result 2020: After stating that the result for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be released on August 20, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has on Wednesday decided to postpone the result declaration. The KCET 2020 result will be declared on August 21 (Friday).

Confirming the same, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said in an official statement, “The results of the CET exam, which was due to be announced on August 20 will now be announced on August 21 (Friday) due to technical reasons.” The Minister, also in charge of Higher Education, added that the results will be made available to the public at 12.30 pm at the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Ashwathnarayan, who is also in-charge of the Higher Education portfolio said that the fees and the seat-matrix ratio will remain the same as it was for the academic year 2019-2020. Due to the pandemic, the Karnataka government has decided to hold the counselling process completely online.

Those who clear KCET will have to participate in the counselling process. There will be to rounds of counselling which will be held after the NEET and JEE counselling. The exact dates of counselling are not out yet.

According to statistics shared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, the physics paper was attended by 1,75,428 candidates (90.23 per cent of those enrolled) while 1,75,337 (90.10 per cent) attended the chemistry test. The same for biology and mathematics, on Thursday, was 79.90 per cent and 91.92 per cent respectively.

