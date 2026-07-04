KCET ranks to be revised by KEA following Class 12 revaluation process

KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has informed candidates whose Class 12 marks have been revised to submit a copy of their updated Class 12 marksheet at the KEA Office, 18th Cross, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru in person.
Students will be able to submit their marksheets at the KEA office from July 4 to July 6. The revised marks will be considered once they have been verified through the DigiLocker account of oconcerned students. The ranks will be revised following the verification of marks.
KEA has also announced the KCET counselling schedule for 2026. The first mock seat allotment results will be announced on July 6 after 11 am. Students can check important details of the first round beow:
|Mock seat allotment results
|July 6 (after 11 am)
|Add, alter, rearrange or delete options
|July 6 (2 pm) – July 9 (10 am)
|First round real seat allotment results
|July 15 (after 11 am)
The official notice regarding the revision of ranks followed after many CBSE students raised concerns that KEA refused to update their ranks. Following the CBSE’s On-Screen Marking controversy and the subsequent revaluation process, in which over 1.6 lakh students applied, several candidates whose scores increased sought revised ranks from the KEA, but allege that the authority failed to act on their requests. This new update will provide relief to hundreds of students who were earlier left stranded.
KCET is Karnataka’s state-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate professional programmes, including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and veterinary science. Ranks are calculated using a 50:50 weightage formula, with equal importance given to candidates’ KCET scores (out of 180) and their Class 12 marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (out of 300).
The KCET results were announced on June 6 by KEA. The exam was conducted from April 22 to April 24. As many as 2,92,782 candidates were declared eligible.