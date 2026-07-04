KCET ranks to be revised by KEA following Class 12 revaluation process

KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has informed candidates whose Class 12 marks have been revised to submit a copy of their updated Class 12 marksheet at the KEA Office, 18th Cross, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru in person.

Students will be able to submit their marksheets at the KEA office from July 4 to July 6. The revised marks will be considered once they have been verified through the DigiLocker account of oconcerned students. The ranks will be revised following the verification of marks.

KEA has also announced the KCET counselling schedule for 2026. The first mock seat allotment results will be announced on July 6 after 11 am. Students can check important details of the first round beow: