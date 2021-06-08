Karnataka: CET score to be lone parameter for admission to medical, engineering, other professional courses; KCET to be held from August 28-30

The Karnataka government Tuesday announced that admission to undergraduate professional courses including medical, engineering, technology, yoga and naturopathy, farm science, and pharma courses would be based on ranks considering the scores secured by students attending the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), and not based on second-year pre-university exam grades or marks.

With all students promoted from II PUC (equivalent to Class 12), KCET rankings will decide their seat allotments for admission to professional courses. The government is planning to conduct CET exams for students seeking admission to science undergraduate degree programmes as well,” Deputy CM C N Ashwathnarayan said on Tuesday.

Further, Ashwathnarayan, who also handles the Higher Education portfolio explained that the minimum eligibility marks required to appear for CET was also relaxed due to the current pandemic-related situation. “Usually students should secure 45 per cent (40 per cent for SC/ST/OBC) in PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) at II PUC to get eligibility to write KCET. This has been relaxed for the current academic year,” he highlighted.

The government further announced that the registration process for KCET-2021 will begin on June 15.

The Deputy CM also clarified that ranks for admission to engineering courses will be purely awarded based on marks obtained in PCM during KCET 2021. “The earlier method of considering PCM marks from annual exams and KCET in equal proportions will not be applicable for this year,” he said.

The Department of Higher Education is mulling to consider KCET marks as the common base for admission to all science-based courses for 2021-2022,” he highlighted.

Responding to queries on how making KCET the base for admission to all science-based courses would be feasible, Ashwathnarayan said, “Some courses might need certain relaxations and these will have to be decided depending on the nature of those courses.”

KCET 2021: Schedule to remain same as revised earlier



However, the government has chosen to go ahead with the schedule announced earlier in May. As per the timetable for the entrance tests, KCET 2021 will be conducted on August 28 and 29 while the Kannada Language Test will be held on August 30.

While Biology (first shift) and Mathematics (second shift) exams will be held on August 28, Physics and Chemistry exams will be held on August 29 in the first and second shifts respectively.

More seats to be made available in Karnataka colleges this year



With the total number of students becoming eligible for higher education (by clearing II PUC) expected to exceed by over 30 per cent, the government is also in plans to hike the number of seats available at colleges for undergraduate courses across the state.”With over 30 per cent more students graduating from II PUC this year, about 2 lakh more students are expected to seek admission for various degree courses. Accordingly, measures will be taken to accommodate these increased number of students in government and private colleges,” Ashwathnarayan said.

He added that the decision to consider CET ranking as the lone parameter for admission to professional courses was first pitched by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. “His suggestion has been considered,” the Deputy CM said.