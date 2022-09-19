scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

KCET hearing postponed to September 22

The government counsel representing the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) stated that a workable solution which will benefit over 1.75 lakh freshers and around 24,000 repeaters will be presented before the bench soon to resolve the KCET ranking issue. 

KCET, Karnataka High CourtKarnataka High Court has adjourned KCET hearing to September 22. Express Photo/Representative Image

A two-judge bench of Karnataka High Court consisting of acting chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice S Vishwajith Shetty on Monday adjourned the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) hearing to September 22.

Read |Why a Karnataka HC order has brought both relief and disappointment to Engg college aspirants

The two-judge bench ordered both parties to come up with a workable solution which will benefit both, over 1.75 lakh freshers and around 24,000 repeaters of KCET 2022.

After a single judge bench, justice Krishna Kumar, on September 3 allowed the petition of the KCET repeaters and ordered a revaluation of KCET rankings by considering 50% of qualifying exam (QE) marks and 50% of CET marks, the state government filed an appeal in the Karnataka High Court before a two-judge bench. The state government stated that, considering 50% of QE marks for repeaters will be unfair for over 1.75 lakh freshers.

The KEA evaluated the CET rankings for repeaters from last year who took a drop and appeared again in 2022 only based on 100% CET results, similar to the evaluation in 2021. However, calling it unfair, the repeaters filed a petition in HC after which the decision turned in favor of them.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 05:40:27 pm
