KCET hearing postponed to September 22

A two-judge bench of Karnataka High Court consisting of acting chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice S Vishwajith Shetty on Monday adjourned the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) hearing to September 22.

Read | Why a Karnataka HC order has brought both relief and disappointment to Engg college aspirants

The two-judge bench ordered both parties to come up with a workable solution which will benefit both, over 1.75 lakh freshers and around 24,000 repeaters of KCET 2022.

After a single judge bench, justice Krishna Kumar, on September 3 allowed the petition of the KCET repeaters and ordered a revaluation of KCET rankings by considering 50% of qualifying exam (QE) marks and 50% of CET marks, the state government filed an appeal in the Karnataka High Court before a two-judge bench. The state government stated that, considering 50% of QE marks for repeaters will be unfair for over 1.75 lakh freshers.

The KEA evaluated the CET rankings for repeaters from last year who took a drop and appeared again in 2022 only based on 100% CET results, similar to the evaluation in 2021. However, calling it unfair, the repeaters filed a petition in HC after which the decision turned in favor of them.