Karnataka postpones Common Entrance Test, check new exam dates

Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Written by Ralph Alex Arakal | Bengaluru |
May 12, 2021 4:15:48 pm
The Karnataka government Wednesday decided to postpone the Common Entrance Test — the gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering, technology, yoga and naturopathy, farm science and pharma courses — in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

KCET 2021 will be conducted on August 28 and 29 while the Kannada Language Test will be held on August 30, the executive director of the Karnataka Examinations Authority confirmed on Wednesday.

As per the revised schedule, Biology (first shift) and Mathematics (second shift) exams will be held on August 28. Physics and Chemistry exams will be held on August 29 in the first and and second shifts respectively.

Similarly, the Kannada Language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held at  10:30 am to 11:50 am while the second shift shift will be from 2:30 pm and 3:50 pm on August 30.

