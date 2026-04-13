KCET Exam 2026: KEA warns on fake websites trying to dupe students

Just days before the CET examinations, a major alert has been issued for students across Karnataka as cyber fraudsters attempt to exploit the situation using fake hall ticket links.
The CET exams are scheduled to be held on April 22, 23 and 24, with thousands of students set to appear. To facilitate candidates, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has already activated the official link for downloading hall tickets. However, miscreants have created duplicate websites that closely resemble the official KEA portal.
These fake links are being circulated with the intention of collecting sensitive personal information from students. Under the guise of providing hall tickets, the websites prompt users to enter details such as roll number, phone number and email ID.
Officials have warned that these fraudulent platforms are designed almost identically to the official website, making it difficult for students to identify the difference. Screenshots of these fake pages show forms asking for personal data, increasing the risk of misuse.
KEA has urged students to remain alert and strictly use only the official website for downloading hall tickets. Authorities have stressed the need for caution, especially as exam dates approach, to prevent falling victim to such online scams.
It can be recalled that last year, the KEA had filed a complaint before the police after cyber criminals impersonated the website and were collecting data of aspirants of professional courses.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results in 2025 were announced on May 24. Of the total 3,30,787 candidates registering for the exam, as many as 3,11,991 appeared, and 2,75,677 became eligible for admission to professional courses in Karnataka. The state Higher Education Minister, Dr MC Sudhakar, declared the KCET 2025 results from the KEA office.
Evaluations were carried out based on the revised answers. The CET rank list was compiled using the best scores from the first two examinations of the Second PUC, conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board (KSEAB). Additionally, Second PUC marks for CBSE and ICSE students studying in Karnataka were retrieved directly online and included in the ranking process.