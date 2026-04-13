KCET Exam 2026: KEA warns on fake websites trying to dupe students

KEA noted that fake links are being circulated with the intention of collecting sensitive personal information from students (AI generated image)

Just days before the CET examinations, a major alert has been issued for students across Karnataka as cyber fraudsters attempt to exploit the situation using fake hall ticket links.

The CET exams are scheduled to be held on April 22, 23 and 24, with thousands of students set to appear. To facilitate candidates, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has already activated the official link for downloading hall tickets. However, miscreants have created duplicate websites that closely resemble the official KEA portal.

These fake links are being circulated with the intention of collecting sensitive personal information from students. Under the guise of providing hall tickets, the websites prompt users to enter details such as roll number, phone number and email ID.