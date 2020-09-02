KCET document uploading to be held online, check rank-wise schedule

KCET document uploading to begin today (Representational)

After releasing the result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will hold the counselling and seat allotment sessions soon. Seats will be awarded based on merit and choice. To participate in seat allotment, candidates will have to submit their documents. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire process has been shifted online.

The document uploading will begin based on ranks obtained by students in the KCET. The process will start from September 2 and will continue till September 27 covering all the ranks. Only those who have cleared KCET are eligible for document uploading. If a candidate has got ranks in multiple disciplines then s/he has to upload documents as per rank the highest rank. The uploaded documents will be considered for the rest of the disciples.

For medical, dental, homoeopathy courses NEET score will be accepted and for architecture courses, NATA and JEE paper 2 scores will be accepted, as per rules. There will be to rounds of counselling which will be held after the NEET and JEE counselling. The exact dates of counselling are not out yet.

The rank-wise distribution of the schedule is as follows –

In KCET 2020, as many as 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses while over 1.29 lakh passed the veterinary sciences paper, and in AYUSH and pharma subjects as many as 1,29,611 and 1,55,552 students cleared the exam. In engineering, as many as 1,53,470 students passed.

“Mere assignment of ranks does not confirm the right of a candidate to select the seats until the original documents are verified during the verification process,” stated the official statement.

