Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

KCET Counselling seat allotment result for round 1 tomorrow: Check date, website

KCET 2022, KCET seat allotment result, KCET seat allotment round 1, KEAKCET 2022: The KCET 2022 exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18, 2022. (Representative image. Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will tomorrow release the KCET 2022 seat allotment result for round 1 counselling. Candidates who want to check the seat allotment result can find the list at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

The Authority had released the KCET 2022 mock seat allotment result a few days ago, on the basis of choices filled by candidates. Aspirants were given time till October 26 to change selected options

The Karnataka CET (KCET) 2022 seat allotment result for round 1 counselling will be released by KEA tomorrow, i.e. October 28 (Friday). The list will be available at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

To check the result, candidates will have to enter their CET No. for logging in, and then check the allotted seat.

This year, the KCET revised ranking list was released by KEA on October 1, after the Karnataka High Court upheld the recommendations of the expert committee which proposed a normalisation process to evaluate the repeaters.

The KCET 2022 exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18, 2022, and a total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 04:43:42 pm
