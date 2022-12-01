scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

KCET Counselling 2022: KEA declares second extended round seat allotment result

KCET 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the result at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022, KCET 2022 seat allotment result, KEA KCET 2022KCET 2022: Candidates would need to key in their CET number to login and check the seat allotment result. (Representative image. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on November 30 announced the second extended round KCET 2022 seat allotment result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the result at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates would need to key in their CET number to login and check the seat allotment result.

KCET Counselling 2022: How to check second extended round seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link for UGCET 2022 second extended round.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

Step 3: Key in the CET number and the given captcha to login.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check all details thoroughly to ensure there are no factual errors or spelling mistakes.

Advertisement

The KCET 2022 seat allotment will be finalised on the basis of the choices filled/ modified by the candidates, their KCET score and the number of seats available in the participating institutes of the state.

Recently, the KEA had extended second round option entry of UGCET 2022 for engineering and other courses till 10 am of November 29.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 01:32:47 pm
Next Story

Sex, eggs, beer, 66-km cycle rides, G-strings, tattoos – Spain coach Luis Enrique’s twitch stream. Will he tattoo the world cup if Spain win?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close