KCET Counselling 2022: KEA declares second extended round seat allotment result

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on November 30 announced the second extended round KCET 2022 seat allotment result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the result at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates would need to key in their CET number to login and check the seat allotment result.

KCET Counselling 2022: How to check second extended round seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link for UGCET 2022 second extended round.

Step 3: Key in the CET number and the given captcha to login.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check all details thoroughly to ensure there are no factual errors or spelling mistakes.

The KCET 2022 seat allotment will be finalised on the basis of the choices filled/ modified by the candidates, their KCET score and the number of seats available in the participating institutes of the state.

Recently, the KEA had extended second round option entry of UGCET 2022 for engineering and other courses till 10 am of November 29.