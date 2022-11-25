scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

KCET Counselling 2022: KEA announced second extended round dates; check schedule

KCET 2022: Candidates can enter their choices at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in. The seat matrix for second extended round will be displayed after 3 pm on November 26.

KCET 2022, KCET 2022 counselling, KEAThe allotment list for the second extended round list will be published at 11 am of November 29. (Representative image. Express photo by Sumit Malhotra)

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today extended the second round choice entry of UGCET 2022 till 5 pm of November 25. Candidates can enter their choices at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA also released the schedule for the second extended round. The seat matrix will be displayed after 3 pm on November 26. Eligible candidates can add fresh options, modify existing options and delete the options in this round from 5 pm of November 26 till 11 pm of November 28.

Candidates who wish to surrender their seats selected in the first or second round can cancel their seat on or before 11 am of November 28. The fees will be refunded after deducting an amount of Rs 5,000.

The allotment list for the second extended round list will be published at 11 am of November 29. The selected candidates will be able to pay the fees and download the admission order from November 29 till 30. If the aspirants have paid the fees in the previous rounds, it will be adjusted accordingly. The last date to report to colleges is November 30 till 5:30 pm.

Candidates who could not participate in the document verification process can get them verified now at the KEA office in Bangalore and become eligible to participate in the second extended round for available seats.

Seats which have remained unfilled after the second extended round of seat allotment will be allotted to eligible supplementary candidates, who qualified the second PUC/ class 12 supplementary exam in 2022.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 02:32:38 pm
