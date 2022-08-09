scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

KCET candidates challenge non-consideration of 2020-21 PUC marks in HC

These students have challenged an alleged note of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) not considering the 2020-21 marks for entrance to professional courses in 2022.

PTI | Bengaluru
August 9, 2022
A single-judge bench of SR Krishna Kumar heard the petition on Monday.

Some students who passed the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 but are also writing the Common Entrance Test (CET) in 2022, have approached the High Court. These students have challenged an alleged note of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) not considering the 2020-21 marks for entrance to professional courses in 2022.

“The marks of students who have passed out in 2021 will not be computed for the purpose of giving ranking in the CET and only the marks obtained in the CET will be taken into consideration for the purpose of granting rankings,” the petition cites a KEA note.

A single-judge bench of SR Krishna Kumar heard the petition on Monday.

The Additional Advocate General, Dhyan Chinnappa, informed the High Court, which was hearing the petition, that the counselling of students for admission to professional courses is yet to commence.

The AAG informed the court that the counselling will not commence till the HC hears the petition after which the case was adjourned to August 18.

The petition was filed by Keerthana Y H and a dozen other students.

“Qualifying examination marks are usually higher in the nature of the examinations and the CET markings are usually lower. By excluding the qualifying examination marks, and by taking the CET marks alone for half the proportion would completely disturb the merit matrix of every student,” the petition claims.

First published on: 09-08-2022

