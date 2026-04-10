KCET Admit Card 2026 Live Updates: How to download KEA KCET hall tickets?

KCET result live

KCET Entrance Exam Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will issue the KCET 2026 admit card today, enabling registered candidates to download their hall tickets ahead of the April examination schedule. According to the official notice, the admit cards will be available online. Candidates must log in to the KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to access the admit card link. Candidates must log in using their application number and password to download the KCET 2026 admit card.

The KCET 2026 hall ticket is an important document for candidates appearing in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, which serves as an entrance ticket to the examination hall. It contains essential details such as exam venue, timings, and candidate instructions.

Story continues below this ad The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be held on April 23 and 24, 2026, while the Kannada language test is scheduled separately for April 22, 2026. The KCET exam, conducted annually by KEA, serves as the gateway for admissions into engineering, architecture, medical, and pharmacy programmes across various institutes in Karnataka. Live Updates Apr 10, 2026 01:33 PM IST KCET Admit Card 2026 Live Updates: Login credentials Candidates must log in using their application number and password to download the KCET 2026 admit card. Apr 10, 2026 01:31 PM IST KCET Admit Card 2026 Live Updates: Where to check ? According to the official notice, the admit cards will be available online. Candidates must log in to the KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to access the admit card link. Apr 10, 2026 01:31 PM IST KCET Admit Card 2026 Live Updates: Admit cards today KEA to release admit cards today Students studying together for their upcoming KCET The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results in 2025 were announced on May 24. Of the total 3,30,787 candidates registering for the exam, as many as 3,11,991 appeared, and 2,75,677 became eligible for admission to professional courses in Karnataka. The state Higher Education Minister, Dr MC Sudhakar, declared the KCET 2025 results from the KEA office. Evaluations were carried out based on the revised answers. The CET rank list was compiled using the best scores from the first two examinations of the Second PUC, conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board (KSEAB). Additionally, Second PUC marks for CBSE and ICSE students studying in Karnataka were retrieved directly online and included in the ranking process.

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