KCET 2026 verification slip out: Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 verification slip on its official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can download the KCET 2026 verification slip using their login details such as registration number, password, and captcha code. The verification slip is a document in the KCET 2026 counselling process. Only candidates who obtain the verification slip will be allowed to participate in option entry and seat allotment rounds.
Out of 3,09,014 candidates who appeared in the exam, 2,92,782 secured ranks, making them eligible to participate in the choice-filling phase. The KCET 2026 results were declared on June 6, 2026, and the web-based option entry process is expected to begin on June 13, 2026.
The KCET verification slip serves as proof that candidates’ academic and personal details have been successfully verified. It is issued after the completion of document verification and is mandatory for proceeding to the choice-filling and seat allotment stages of counselling.
Candidates can download the KCET 2026 verification slip by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Go to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the KCET verification slip link available on the homepage
Step 3: A new window will open
Step 4: Enter registration number, password, and captcha code
Step 5: Click on the submit button
Step 6: A new window will open displaying the KCET 2026 verification slip
Step 7: Download and save it for future reference
KCET 2026 was conducted for admission to undergraduate and professional courses in Karnataka government and private colleges. The college entrance test was held for admission to engineering, technology, pharmacy, agriculture, and other courses in government, aided, and private unaided colleges.
Once the verification slip is downloaded, candidates must keep it ready for the subsequent stages of counselling. The counselling will start with KCET option entry, seat allotment, and conclude with college reporting. Candidates are advised to keep checking cetonline.karnataka.gov.in regularly for updates on counselling dates, seat allotment schedules, and further notifications from KEA.