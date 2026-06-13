KCET 2026 verification slip out: Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The verification slip for KCET is out. (image: ai generated)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 verification slip on its official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can download the KCET 2026 verification slip using their login details such as registration number, password, and captcha code. The verification slip is a document in the KCET 2026 counselling process. Only candidates who obtain the verification slip will be allowed to participate in option entry and seat allotment rounds.

Out of 3,09,014 candidates who appeared in the exam, 2,92,782 secured ranks, making them eligible to participate in the choice-filling phase. The KCET 2026 results were declared on June 6, 2026, and the web-based option entry process is expected to begin on June 13, 2026.