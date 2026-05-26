KCET 2026 result likely by June first week

The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) either in May or the first week of June, according to official sources. Students can check their results from the official website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the exam between April 22 to April 24, can check their results from the website.

The provisional answer key for the KCET exam was released on April 27. The council also opened the objection window for students who were willing to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The objection window was open till April 30.