KCET 2026 result likely by June first week

The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) either in May or the first week of June, according to official sources. Students can check their results from the official website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the exam between April 22 to April 24, can check their results from the website.
The provisional answer key for the KCET exam was released on April 27. The council also opened the objection window for students who were willing to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The objection window was open till April 30.
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To check the results, students must follow the steps mentioned below.
1. Visit the official website of the council.
2. Click on the UGCET- Results 2026 link.
3. Enter the login details, registration number and first four letters of the name.
4. Click on submit.
5. Download and save it for future reference.
Along with the KCET 2026 results, KEA will also released the merit list and cut-off 2026. This year, around 3,30,479 students have registered for the exam. Out of which, aound 3.1 to 3.2 lakh students have appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in 745 exam centre throughout the state.
Candidates who will clear the examination, will have to apply for the counselling process. The counselling process will be coducted online. At first, students have to get their documents verified, followed by registration and choosing their preferred college. After that a mock allotment take place, followed by final allotment. Once the candidates, have chosen their preffered college they have to pay their admission fees to secure their seat in the college.
Students can get admission in more than 200 colleges across Karnataka, in the field of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy using the results of KCET. The colleges consists of government, aided and private colleges across the state.