KCET 2026 Registration: KEA again extends applications at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has once again extended the last date to apply for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms now have until 11:59 pm on February 27, 2026, to complete their registration on the official portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The fee payment deadline has been extended to 5:30 pm on March 3, 2026.
The KCET 2026 entrance examination is scheduled to be held on April 23 and 24, 2026, and will be conducted for admission to engineering, architecture, and pharmacy courses across Karnataka.
This is the second consecutive extension of the KCET 2026 application deadline. The registration last date was previously extended to February 22, with the fee payment window running until February 24. However, after receiving requests from students who had not yet completed the registration process, KEA decided to grant further time.
In an official statement, KEA said: “As still some students are seeking the time to apply, the last date for applying for CET-2026 has finally been extended till 11:59 PM on 27-02-2026 for registration and for payment of fee till 5:30 PM on 03-03-2026.”
The authority also issued a firm warning alongside the extension, stating that the deadline will not be pushed further under any circumstances. “Students who have not applied for CET-2026 can apply online and pay the fee during the above period without waiting until the last date. Please note that the date for applying for CET-2026 will not be extended again under any circumstances,” the notice read.
Candidates who have not yet registered can complete the process by visiting the official KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The application is submitted entirely online. Students are advised not to wait until the last moment, as the authority has made clear that no further extension will be granted, and late or incomplete applications will not be entertained.
Once registered, candidates should ensure that their fee payment is completed by March 3, 2026. Failure to pay the application fee within the stipulated deadline will result in rejection of the application, regardless of whether the registration form was submitted on time.
