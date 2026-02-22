KCET 2026 Registration: KEA again extends applications at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has once again extended the last date to apply for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms now have until 11:59 pm on February 27, 2026, to complete their registration on the official portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The fee payment deadline has been extended to 5:30 pm on March 3, 2026.

The KCET 2026 entrance examination is scheduled to be held on April 23 and 24, 2026, and will be conducted for admission to engineering, architecture, and pharmacy courses across Karnataka.

Second extension of KCET

This is the second consecutive extension of the KCET 2026 application deadline. The registration last date was previously extended to February 22, with the fee payment window running until February 24. However, after receiving requests from students who had not yet completed the registration process, KEA decided to grant further time.