KCET 2026 provisional seat allotment result out, objection window closes today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional Round 1 seat allotment result for KCET (UGCET) 2026 counselling. Candidates who registered for admissions to engineering and other professional courses can now check their provisional allotment status on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

According to KEA, the provisional allotment has been prepared based on the options entered by candidates till 11.30 am on July 9. Candidates who notice any discrepancy in the allotment can submit objections through email until 5 pm on July 14. The authority will examine the representations before publishing the final Round 1 seat allotment result.

How to check KCET Round 1 provisional seat allotment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the allotment result: