KCET 2026 provisional seat allotment result out, objection window closes today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional Round 1 seat allotment result for KCET (UGCET) 2026 counselling. Candidates who registered for admissions to engineering and other professional courses can now check their provisional allotment status on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
According to KEA, the provisional allotment has been prepared based on the options entered by candidates till 11.30 am on July 9. Candidates who notice any discrepancy in the allotment can submit objections through email until 5 pm on July 14. The authority will examine the representations before publishing the final Round 1 seat allotment result.
Candidates can follow these steps to download the allotment result:
Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Click on the UGCET 2026 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment link.
Log in using the required credentials.
View the allotment result displayed on the screen.
Download and save a copy for future reference.
Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional allotment can send their objections by 5 pm on July 14 to keauthority-ka@nic.in. KEA has clarified that objections will be considered only in cases where there is an error in the published allotment or where a candidate was not allotted a seat despite having exercised valid and verified options.
The authority has stated that requests to modify option entries or complaints arising from failure to exercise preferences during the option-entry period will not be entertained. No fresh option entry or changes to previously submitted choices will be allowed at this stage.
After reviewing all valid objections, KEA will publish the final Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates allotted seats in the final list will have to complete the admission process, including exercising the prescribed choice, paying the required fee, downloading the admission order, and reporting to the allotted college within the schedule notified by KEA.