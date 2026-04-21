KCET 2026: PU topper shares last minute preparation tips – must dos and pitfalls to avoid

— Sanjana Karthik
With KCET just around the corner, the last few days can feel overwhelming. But this phase is not about covering everything again; it’s about being clear on what to focus on and using time wisely. One of the most important things to do now is to prioritise high-weightage topics.
In Physics, chapters like Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetism, Alternating Current, and Ray Optics should be given maximum attention, as they consistently have multiple questions. Practicing MCQs from previous KCET papers in these areas can help improve both accuracy and speed. Topics like Electromagnetic Induction, Wave Optics, and Semiconductors should also be revised well, as they often contain direct, scoring questions.
In Chemistry, preparation should be divided smartly. Physical Chemistry topics such as Solutions, Electrochemistry, and Chemical Kinetics are important because they follow predictable patterns. In Organic Chemistry, focus on named reactions and conversions from chapters like Alcohols, Aldehydes, and Amines. Coordination Compounds is another high-scoring chapter if concepts are clear. For Inorganic topics like d and f block elements and Biomolecules, frequent revision is key since they are memory-based.
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Coming to Maths. In Calculus, topics like Differentiation, Application of Derivatives, and Integration should be prioritised due to their weightage. In Algebra, chapters such as Matrices and Determinants, Probability, and Complex Numbers are scoring well with enough practice. Coordinate Geometry topics like Straight Lines, Circles, and Conic Sections also need regular revision, as questions are usually direct but require quick application.
For PU 1 portions across subjects, selective revision is enough—focus on standard, frequently asked concepts rather than going too deep.
Most importantly, staying calm and confident can make a big difference. The effort put in over the past two years matters more than anything done in the last few days.
At this stage, it’s not about doing more; it’s about doing what matters well.
The author secured Rank 4 in the Karnataka PU 2 exam 2026