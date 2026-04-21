KCET 2026: PU topper shares last minute preparation tips – must dos and pitfalls to avoid

— Sanjana Karthik

With KCET just around the corner, the last few days can feel overwhelming. But this phase is not about covering everything again; it’s about being clear on what to focus on and using time wisely. One of the most important things to do now is to prioritise high-weightage topics.

In Physics, chapters like Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetism, Alternating Current, and Ray Optics should be given maximum attention, as they consistently have multiple questions. Practicing MCQs from previous KCET papers in these areas can help improve both accuracy and speed. Topics like Electromagnetic Induction, Wave Optics, and Semiconductors should also be revised well, as they often contain direct, scoring questions.