KCET 2026: KEA extends registration deadline at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; know new date

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2026) until February 22. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. As per the revised schedule, the application fee payment window will remain open until February 24.
The KCET 2026 exam is scheduled for April 23 and 24. Candidates who have already registered will also be able to make corrections or updates to their application forms by logging into the form-filling facility provided on the portal.
To register for KCET 2026, candidates will have to keep certain documents ready. These are: SSLC or Class 10 mark sheet, Aadhaar Card, student’s mobile number with WhatsApp and email address. The scanned copies of the photograph and signature will also be required in specified formats.
The KCET 2026 application fee is Rs 500 for candidates belonging to the general category, Rs 250 for SC, ST, Rs 750 for candidates from outside Karnataka, and Rs 5,000 for candidates from abroad.
The Authority has shared further updates on the KCET 2026 registration and verification process. Of the total candidates registered so far, around 2.5 lakh have paid the application fee. At the college level, document verification has already been finalised for 35,000 candidates, while an additional 1.8 lakh candidates have had their documents verified online through the SATS system.
KEA also confirmed via its official X account that candidates who have already submitted applications will be able to make corrections to any errors or mistakes using the online application correction facility.
The KCET exam, conducted annually by KEA, serves as the gateway for admissions into engineering, architecture, medical, and pharmacy programmes across various institutes in Karnataka.
Meanwhile, Amid the registration, the Authority had revised its schedule; the KCET 2026 engineering and pharmacy examinations will be held on May 25 and 26, instead of the earlier dates of April 23 and 24.
On the other hand, the language paper set for April 22 has yet to receive a new date. The admit cards will be released on May 1, and the results are scheduled to be declared on June 30, 2026. KEA will conduct the exams in two sessions each day — the morning shift from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm.
York Cinemas has delayed the release of Jana Nayagan to April 30 due to certification issues. Advance bookings can get refunds and loyalty members will have priority booking. CBFC received complaints despite modifications made by the filmmakers.