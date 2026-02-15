KCET 2026: KEA extends registration deadline at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; know new date

As per the revised schedule, the application fee payment window will remain open until February 24. (Image: AI generated/ representative)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2026) until February 22. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. As per the revised schedule, the application fee payment window will remain open until February 24.

The KCET 2026 exam is scheduled for April 23 and 24. Candidates who have already registered will also be able to make corrections or updates to their application forms by logging into the form-filling facility provided on the portal.

KCET 2026: Application fee & documents

To register for KCET 2026, candidates will have to keep certain documents ready. These are: SSLC or Class 10 mark sheet, Aadhaar Card, student’s mobile number with WhatsApp and email address. The scanned copies of the photograph and signature will also be required in specified formats.