KCET 2026: CBSE, ISC, other board exam students asked to update Class 12 marks for UGCET merit list

Candidates have been informed that there is no provision to manually enter marks or submit physical copies of mark sheets to KEA (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/ representative)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has asked candidates who passed their Class 12 examinations from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations’ (CISCE) Indian School Certificate (ISC) and other state boards to update their marks through the KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/onlineapp2026_nadmarks/forms/login.aspx for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KEA UGCET) or the Karnataka CET (KCET) 2026 process.

In an official notice issued by H Prasanna IAS, Executive Director, KEA said a dedicated link has been enabled on its portal for CBSE, ISC and other state board students to provide DigiLocker permission so that their Class 12 marks can be fetched automatically. These marks will be used to determine merit as per prescribed rules.