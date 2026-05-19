KCET 2026: CBSE, ISC, other board exam students asked to update Class 12 marks for UGCET merit list

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The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has asked candidates who passed their Class 12 examinations from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations’ (CISCE) Indian School Certificate (ISC) and other state boards to update their marks through the KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/onlineapp2026_nadmarks/forms/login.aspx for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KEA UGCET) or the Karnataka CET (KCET) 2026 process.
In an official notice issued by H Prasanna IAS, Executive Director, KEA said a dedicated link has been enabled on its portal for CBSE, ISC and other state board students to provide DigiLocker permission so that their Class 12 marks can be fetched automatically. These marks will be used to determine merit as per prescribed rules.
Candidates have been informed that there is no provision to manually enter marks or submit physical copies of mark sheets to KEA.
As per the notification , students must first log in to DigiLocker and download their Class 12 marksheet. KEA stated that this step is compulsory for updating marks in the CET online portal. A tutorial video has also been shared by the authority to guide students through the process.
After completing the DigiLocker step, candidates need to log in to the KEA CET online portal and enable permission for marks retrieval.
#UGCET – 2026: Regarding Updation of 12th marks of CBSE / CISCE and other State Board candidates in KEA website. Please follow these steps to updation.
Link has been provided in the KEA website to CBSE / CISCE and other State Board candidates who have passed 12th Standard… pic.twitter.com/15itZ0rAAT
— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) May 17, 2026
KEA warned that candidates who fail to complete the process immediately may have their UGCET 2026 results withheld. The authority also clarified that students who have already updated their marks can ignore the notice.
Also, KEA has started the data collection process for candidates who have applied for UGCET 2026 and also appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG). Candidates can submit their NEET UG roll number, application number, and upload their NEET UG admit card through a dedicated online link at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/neetenroll2026/forms/login.aspx.