Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
KCET 2023: Online registration process begins, steps to fill the application form

KCET 2023: KEA has opened the online registration window for the KCET 2023. Candidates can fill the form on the official website—kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2023 registration process beginsThe entrance test will be held on May 20 and 21. (Express image/ Representative image)

KCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the application process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023. The link to apply for the examination is available on the official website — kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The entrance test for admission in professional courses in Karnataka will be held on May 20 and 21. The last date to apply for the KCET 2023 is April 5 and the last date to pay the fees is April 7. Admit cards for all eligible applicants will be available from 11 am of May 5. The KCET results will be declared on June 12.

KCET 2022 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “UGCET -2023 online application” link.

Step 3: Fill the required details and upload the documents.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Save and download the registration form for the future.

Each candidate is advised to fill a  single application form as filling of multiple forms can lead to rejection of the candidate

KCET is a state level entrance examination for the admission in undergraduate programmes of various government, university, private-aided and private unaided institutes in the state of  Karnataka. 

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 15:11 IST
