KCET 2023: KEA gives chance to compete application form

KCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that candidates who have registered for KCET 2023 up to 1 pm of March 4, but their RD details, reservation, photo/signature/LTM is missing in the final printout can now fill these details as the portal is open till March 8 up to 11:59 pm.

Also read | IIT Kanpur launches two MTech programmes; admission through GATE score

Candidates can register at the official website— kea.kar.nic.in. The candidates who filled their forms after 1 pm of March 4 “can proceed with their filling of application online.” The KEA has asked the applicants to check the form properly before selecting the declaration.

KCET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UGCET 2023 application link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter your basic details

Step 4: Once registered, login using your registered number/login id, password and captcha

Step 5: Fill the application

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

Also read | UPJEE 2023 exam dates announced; check full schedule

Students can apply for KCET 2023 till April 5 up to 11:59 pm. The last day to pay the application fee is April 7. Admit cards will be available for download from May 5 at 11 am.

Advertisement

The exam will be held on May 20 for Biology and Mathematics and May 21 for Physics and Chemistry. Each paper will be of 60 marks and 1 hour 20 minutes duration.