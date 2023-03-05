scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
KCET 2023: KEA gives chance to compete application form

KCET 2023: The portal is open till 11:59 pm of March 8, candidates can fill their details at the official website— kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2023: Portal open to fill application formKCET 2023: The application forms can be filled till April 5 (Express photographs by Arul Horizon/ Representative Image)
KCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that candidates who have registered for KCET 2023 up to 1 pm of March 4, but their RD details, reservation, photo/signature/LTM is missing in the final printout can now fill these details as the portal is open till March 8 up to 11:59 pm.

Candidates can register at the official website— kea.kar.nic.in. The candidates who filled their forms after 1 pm of March 4 “can proceed with their filling of application online.” The KEA has asked the applicants to check the form properly before selecting the declaration.

KCET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UGCET 2023 application link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter your basic details

Step 4: Once registered, login using your registered number/login id, password and captcha

Step 5: Fill the application

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

Students can apply for KCET 2023 till April 5 up to 11:59 pm. The last day to pay the application fee is April 7. Admit cards will be available for download from May 5 at 11 am.

The exam will be held on May 20 for Biology and Mathematics and May 21 for Physics and Chemistry. Each paper will be of 60 marks and 1 hour 20 minutes duration.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 14:26 IST
