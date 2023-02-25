scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
KCET 2023 exam dates announced; check schedule

KCET 2023: Kannada Language Test will be conducted on May 22 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.

KCET 2023 exam dates announced; check schedule
KCET 2023: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)-2023, the eligibility test to seek admission for professional courses in Karnataka, will be held on May 20 and 21, Ramya, ED, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), informed on Friday.

Kannada Language Test will be conducted on May 22 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.

KEA is yet to announce the registration dates for KCET 2023. Candidates who want to get admission into engineering colleges in Karnataka should fill and submit the KCET 2022 applications online

KCET in 2022 was held between June 16 to 18. A total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test. Approv Tandon of Bengaluru topped the engineering category exam with 98.61%.

 

