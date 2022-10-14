KCET 2022: Web option entry link to be activated today; check steps to submit preferences

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced that the web option entry for Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be activated today at 1 pm, however, it has not been activated yet. Once active, candidates will be able to fill their choices at the official website– kea.kar.nic.in

The candidates will be able to fill options for Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences, Veterinary, B-Pharma and Pharma-D courses. The candidates whose document verification are declared successful will be able to enter the web entry options.

KCET 2022: How to fill web option entry

Step 1: Go to the official website– kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘web option entry’

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as CET number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: KCET option will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Select the college and course and submit the preferences.

The KCET web option entry process was supposed to begin from October 11. KEA already released the first round of the provisional seat matrix and fee structure for various courses.

This year, the KCET exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18. The academic calendar of KCET has been delayed as a major controversy erupted this year after KEA went against its norms and evaluated repeaters completely on the basis of their KCET marks against evaluating them on 50 per cent KCET marks and 50 per cent PUC marks.

Advertisement

The matter reached Karnataka High Court and after hearing arguments from both sides, the high court agreed for normalisation of marks. The revised results were released on October 1.