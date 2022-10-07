KCET 2022: Web option entry to begin today at kea.kar.nic.in; check key dates

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today (October 7) will soon start the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) web option entry in an online process. Candidates will now have to visit the official website — kea.kar.nic.in — to complete the KCET 2022 web option entry round 1.

Candidates who have qualified under KCET results are eligible for the counselling and seat allotment process have time till October 11 to complete their web option entry process.

After this, the KCET mock allotment 2022 will take place on October 13. After that, the provision to change option for round 1 will be open till October 15 and the KCET seat allotment round 1 will be displayed on October 17.

It is advised that candidates should choose as many as possible to ensure they have increased chances of admission into KCET participating institutes. The final allotment lists will be prepared on the basis of the rank secured in the CET exam, candidate’s category, seat availability and choices locked by the students.

Candidates should download and save their provisional KCET allotment letter as they will be asked to carry it with them for admission confirmation when they reach their allotted institute. According to the official schedule, the last date of reporting at college is October 22 by 5:30 pm.

This year, the KCET exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18. A total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test.