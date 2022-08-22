KCET 2022: Technical glitches hit document verification process

The Karnataka CET document verification process started today amid technical glitches that left students waiting for long hours. The first session involving candidates between rank 1 to 1800 ranks was scheduled between 9:30 am to 11:00 am whereas the second session involving candidates with ranks between 1801 to 3600 was supposed to begin at 11:15.

However, the process was delayed by hours due to non-functioning of scanners and the BEO officials struggle to adapt to the process. A BEO official said, “The scanners are not available to all BEO officials and the authority is slowly making arrangements for it. Moreover, the process is very new to us and we are getting a hang of it gradually.”

Several parents and students who gathered at KEA complained about the lack of coordination and poor mismanagement of KEA which has caused delay and anxiety among the candidates.

As part of the CET document verification process, the students are supposed to submit their class 10, 11, and 12 or II PUC marks card. This year, the KEA has decided to conduct the document verification process for all Bangalore candidates at a common place with their respective BEO officers.

Admitting the flaw, a KEA official said, “The KEA should have called only 2000 students today, but the number of students who are present today is 5000. This is causing delay in the document verification process. Moreover, many students are from Basavangudi and KR Puram, which is delaying the verification for students from that region.”

Parents also complain that the authorities could have assigned the document verification process in the respective BEO (Block education officers) office in Bengaluru. Prakash J, a resident of Yelahanka said, ” Instead of calling all candidates of Bengaluru at one place, the KEA could have assigned the document verification at the respective BEO offices in Bengaluru. There was no need to gather all students at one place and cause delay. As a parent the tension and anxiety only aggravates.”

A CET candidate who is supposed to be appearing for the second session is worried because delay in the document verification can spillover for the next day. ” I have to prepare for my JEE advanced session that is scheduled on August 28. With the delay in the document verification process on the very first day itself , will have a cascading effect on other students, leading to further anxiety. It is quite irresponsible and mismanaged on the side of the KEA.”