Monday, Nov 21, 2022

KCET 2022: Round 2 seat allotment results postponed to November 22

KCET 2022: The results will now be declared on November 22 at 11 am. Candidates will be able to check the results at the official website– kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022: The ound 2 seat allotment result was supposed to be declared today (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today postponed the announcement of UGCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment results. The results will now be declared on November 22 at 11 am. Candidates will be able to check the results at the official website– kea.kar.nic.in.

The round 2 of seat allotment results were supposed to be announced today at 4 pm. UGCET is conducted for admissions into courses including engineering, architecture, pharmacy, farm sciences, veterinary sciences, yoga and naturopathy and more.

On November 19, KEA extended the date for entry of options. Once the seat allotment list is published, candidates will be able to exercise their choice till 11:59 pm of November 24.

As per the schedule till now, the payment of fees by choice 1 or 2 candidates will be available from November 23 to 25 during banking hours. Choice 1 candidates will be able to download the admission order from November 23 to 25. The last date to report allotted college is November 26 till 5:30 pm.

The KCET exam was conducted from June 16 to 18, this year. The academic calendar has been delayed due to a major controversy over evaluation of marks for repeaters. The matter was taken to the High Court and then marks were re-evaluated after normalisation of marks.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 11:43:14 pm
