Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

KCET 2022 Revised ranking list to be released today; here’s how to check

On September 23, the Karnataka High Court upheld the recommendations of the expert committee which proposed a normalisation process to evaluate the repeaters.

kcet rankings 2022, kcet revised rankingsCandidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their ranks at official websites — kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. (File image)

Karnataka KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the revised ranking list for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 today. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their ranks at official websites — kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

The first round of counselling sessions for students will begin from October 3.

Karnataka KCET Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official KCET websites — kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the KCET 2022 revised rank list link available on the home page.

Step 3: Key in all the required credentials to login.

Step 4: Your score card will be visible on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

As per the expert committee recommendations, six marks in physics, five in chemistry and seven in mathematics and a total of six for 100 qualifying marks would be deducted to evaluate the repeaters. The committee also suggested an increase of IT-related seats to 10% to safeguard the interests of the candidates

This year, the KCET exam was conducted on  June 16, 17 and 18. A total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test. 

 

 

 

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 10:26:59 am
