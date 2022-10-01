KCET 2022 revised ranking announced, freshers cry foul

The KCET revised ranking list based on the ‘normalization’ process was announced on Saturday afternoon. While it did bring some cheer to the repeaters, the freshers’ camp are now feeling the pinch.

Shiv Santosh, a fresher, secured 24443 rank as per the first ranking list. However the revised ranking list has increased his ranking by 4681. “I really expected the ranking to be under 25,000 after the revision, but the increase by 4,000 is really disappointing. Although my Comedk ranking is around 20,000, I still wish to apply for colleges through my new CET ranking. But with the increase in IT related seats by 10 per cent, I think I still have some hope,” said Santosh.

Girish Tonapi, father of Sakshi G, said, “My daughter got a ranking of 1,47,000 during the first ranking list. However, after the revision it has improved to 33,900. This difference really means a lot to her and we are satisfied with the current ranking. However, the government should have evaluated the repeaters by considering their 50 per cent of PUC marks in the beginning itself. But we are happy now.”

Freshers took to twitter to express their disappointment with the revised ranking list. Darshan, a twitter user and a fresher, shared that his ranking jumped from 78,000 to 91,000. Another user Shadabur Rahaman tweeted that his ranking jumped from 56,000 to 65,000.

On September 23, the Karnataka High Court upheld the recommendations of the expert committee who proposed a normalization process to evaluate the repeaters.

A two-judge bench consisting of acting chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice S Vishwajith Shetty accepted the expert committee recommendations of evaluating the repeaters after deducting 6 marks from their overall qualifying examination (QE) marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics. The HC also disposed of the appeal of the government in accordance with the expert committee’s proposal.

The committee headed by Dr B Thimmegowda, vice-chairman of the Karnataka Higher Education Council constituted a committee on September 20 wherein the route mean square or RMS method was used to calculate the difference in the average marks scored by the candidates of 2022-23 and candidates of 2021 (Covid-19) in physics, chemistry and mathematics. After which it was decided that 6 marks in physics, 5 in chemistry and 7 in mathematics and a total of 6 for 100 qualifying marks would be deducted to evaluate the repeaters. The committee also suggested an increase of IT related seats to 10 per cent to safeguard the interests of the candidates.

A total of 216559 candidates applied for KCET out of which 210829 appeared for the test. Out of the 210829 candidates, around 24,000 candidates who appeared in KCET 2021, re appeared in KCET 2022. Many took a drop to better their ranking in 2022, while some wanted to take a break to prepare for NEET this year. However, the controversy erupted when the 24,000 repeaters were evaluated only on 100 per cent CET results as against the norm of evaluating their rankings based on 50 per cent PUC marks and 50 per cent CET marks. The KEA clarified that PUC marks for repeaters wont be considered for evaluating their rankings, because in 2021 they were all promoted in PUC due to pandemic through a government order. And that their evaluation in 2021 were based only on 100 per cent CET score.