KCET 2022 result: Topper Apporv Tandon wishes to pursue Mechanical Engineering

July 30, 2022 12:58:27 pm
KCET Result 2022: In the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results declared today, Bengaluru’s Apporv Tandon topped the engineering category exam. A Google job aspirant, Apoorv Tandon was quite confident of seeing himself among the top 10 rank holders, but emerging as the first rank holder of KCET under the engineering category came as a surprise for him. Apart from this, Apoorv also secured third position in the Pharmacy exam.
He scored a total of 175/180 in KCET and secured a CET percentage of 100. However, his total PCM percentage is recorded at 98.61 per cent after considering his CBSE results.
Meet the JEE Main toppers: Girl topper | Gujarat | West Bengal | Maharashtra | Uttarakhand | Punjab | Rajasthan | Karnataka | Bihar | Tripura
A student of National Public School, Bengaluru, Tandon wants to pursue mechanical engineering and has already got his seat confirmed at the National University of Singapore.
Subscriber Only Stories
Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tandon said, “My inspiration to join engineering is my uncle Vipul Tandon who is an IIT-Kanpur alumnus. He guided me throughout my preparations for CET and JEE . In fact, I also got the opportunity to interact with IITians through my uncle before appearing for my competitive exams. I got the pulse of what it takes to crack these exams.”
“I would say, securing the first rank is partly luck and part hard work. Since I have also prepared for JEE, scoring for CET was easy,” he added further.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-upPremium
Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new lowPremium
Latest News
Happy with my performance, keeping things simple helped: Arshdeep Singh
At least 16 die in ‘epic’ Kentucky floods, including 6 children
‘Yogi model’: Under pressure, bend it like Bommai’s latest Hindutva turn
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh turn muse for Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022
As floodwaters rage in USA’s Kentucky, teen swims to rooftop with pet dog; rescued after hours
SSC MTS 2020 Paper II result declared; marks to be released on August 4
Twitter may soon enable adding photos, videos and GIFs in single tweet
Javed Akhtar defamation case: Kangana Ranaut urges court to record her sister’s statement
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Mirabai favourite to win gold, Lovlina to start her campaign
Karnataka HC sends back issue of declaring Hesaraghatta Grassland as reserve to state wildlife board
Spain registers monkeypox death; media say it’s a first
Know Your City: A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona