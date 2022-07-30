scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

KCET 2022 result: Topper Apporv Tandon wishes to pursue Mechanical Engineering

KCET 2022 result: Apporv Tandon scored a total of 175/180 in KCET and secured a CET percentage of 100. However, his total PCM percentage is recorded at 98.61 per cent after considering his CBSE results. 

Written by Sanath Prasad | Bengaluru |
July 30, 2022 12:58:27 pm
KCET 2022 resultsA student of National Public School, Bengaluru, Tandon wants to pursue mechanical engineering. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

KCET Result 2022: In the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results declared today, Bengaluru’s Apporv Tandon topped the engineering category exam. A Google job aspirant, Apoorv Tandon was quite confident of seeing himself among the top 10 rank holders, but emerging as the first rank holder of KCET under the engineering category came as a surprise for him. Apart from this, Apoorv also secured third position in the Pharmacy exam.

He scored a total of 175/180 in KCET and secured a CET percentage of 100. However, his total PCM percentage is recorded at 98.61 per cent after considering his CBSE results. 

A student of National Public School, Bengaluru, Tandon wants to pursue mechanical engineering and has already got his seat confirmed at the National University of Singapore. 

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tandon said, “My inspiration to join engineering is my uncle Vipul Tandon who is an IIT-Kanpur alumnus. He guided me throughout my preparations for CET and JEE . In fact, I also got the opportunity to interact with IITians through my uncle before appearing for my competitive exams. I got the pulse of what it takes to crack these exams.”

“I would say, securing the first rank is partly luck and part hard work. Since I have also prepared for JEE, scoring for CET was easy,” he added further. 

 

