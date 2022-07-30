scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

KCET 2022 result: Students protest over missing rank, board result details in CET score cards

Giving clarity, KEA officials said, the CET rankings of PUC repeaters will not be disclosed from now onwards. Such students will have to write a letter to the KEA mentioning that they are a repeater post in which they can view their rankings.

Written by Sanath Prasad | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 30, 2022 2:08:27 pm
KCET 2022 resultParents and students complained that the CET ranks and PUC/CBSE results are not reflected in the report card. (Express photo by Sanath Prasad)

KCET 2022: Several students and parents gathered at Karnataka Education Authority KEA) office Saturday expressing anger against the authorities for technical glitches hitting the KEA portal. Parents and students complained that the CET ranks and PUC/CBSE results are not reflected in the report card. 

Read |liveKCET 2022 Result LIVE Updates

Giving clarity, KEA officials said, the CET rankings of PUC repeaters will not be disclosed from now onwards. Such students will have to write a letter to the KEA mentioning that they are a repeater post in which they can view their rankings.

However, one of the parents said “If the high court has allowed OIC students to write the examination why is there a problem to release their rankings. We have spent double the amount in fees than other students and such negligence belittles our child’s efforts.” 

Read |KCET 2022 result: Topper Apporv Tandon wishes to pursue Mechanical Engineering

Parents complained that the CET rankings of PU repeater students (Covid -19 batch, 2021) should have been based on 50 per cent PUC results and 50 per cent CET as promised by the KEA. However, the rankings have been released only based on CET results which actually has resulted in low rankings for many of these students

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...

Poornima S, mother of CET candidate Sinchan KN who is a PUC repeater said “My son has secured 11,408 ranks in CET last year and this year he has secured 118535 rank because the PUC results were not considered. My son has already gone into depression after this confusion. The education department is playing with the future of the Students.”

Talking about the ranks of non-repeaters, the KEA official said, “Rankings will not be shown if the students’ registration number is entered (11 digits) . The user has to enter the student’s PU number (6 digits) only then the rankings will be shown. This is the case for both state and CBSE students. If both do not work, we will send a fresh link to the candidate in the evening where he/she had to re-upload the class 12 marks. The rankings will then be released in the next few days.”

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today released the result for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. A total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test. A total of 1,71,656 students are eligible for engineering, 1,74,568 students for B Pharma and 1,39,968 for BSC (Agriculture).

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

4

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

5

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president
BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president
Newsmaker | V-C row: Health Minister Jouramajra, first-time MLA, picked ...
Newsmaker | V-C row: Health Minister Jouramajra, first-time MLA, picked ...
V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

Mirabai favourite to win gold, Lovlina to start her campaign
CWG Day 2 LIVE

Mirabai favourite to win gold, Lovlina to start her campaign

BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president

BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Premium
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
ICYMI

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Must Read

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

Stop wearing ties to save energy, says Spanish Premier Sanchez

Stop wearing ties to save energy, says Spanish Premier Sanchez

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement