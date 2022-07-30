KCET 2022 result: Students protest over missing rank, board result details in CET score cards

KCET 2022: Several students and parents gathered at Karnataka Education Authority KEA) office Saturday expressing anger against the authorities for technical glitches hitting the KEA portal. Parents and students complained that the CET ranks and PUC/CBSE results are not reflected in the report card.

Giving clarity, KEA officials said, the CET rankings of PUC repeaters will not be disclosed from now onwards. Such students will have to write a letter to the KEA mentioning that they are a repeater post in which they can view their rankings.

However, one of the parents said “If the high court has allowed OIC students to write the examination why is there a problem to release their rankings. We have spent double the amount in fees than other students and such negligence belittles our child’s efforts.”

Parents complained that the CET rankings of PU repeater students (Covid -19 batch, 2021) should have been based on 50 per cent PUC results and 50 per cent CET as promised by the KEA. However, the rankings have been released only based on CET results which actually has resulted in low rankings for many of these students

Poornima S, mother of CET candidate Sinchan KN who is a PUC repeater said “My son has secured 11,408 ranks in CET last year and this year he has secured 118535 rank because the PUC results were not considered. My son has already gone into depression after this confusion. The education department is playing with the future of the Students.”

Talking about the ranks of non-repeaters, the KEA official said, “Rankings will not be shown if the students’ registration number is entered (11 digits) . The user has to enter the student’s PU number (6 digits) only then the rankings will be shown. This is the case for both state and CBSE students. If both do not work, we will send a fresh link to the candidate in the evening where he/she had to re-upload the class 12 marks. The rankings will then be released in the next few days.”

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today released the result for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. A total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test. A total of 1,71,656 students are eligible for engineering, 1,74,568 students for B Pharma and 1,39,968 for BSC (Agriculture).