KEA KCET 2022 Result LIVE Updates: List of websites to download scorecard

Karnataka KCET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the result for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 today i.e July 30. The result will be announced via press conference at 9:45 am. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.
This year, KEA will consider 50 per cent of theory marks from class 12 CBSE and ICSE results. Apart from the result, the KEA will also release the final answer key for KCET 2022. The exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18 and the provisional answer key was released on June 22.
KCET is an entrance exam conducted by the state of Karnataka for admission to various colleges in the state for several engineering, architecture and technology courses such as BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga.
Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2022 exam, will be able to check and download their score card from the official KCET websites — kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The result will be announced today at 9:45 am via press conference. The candidates can keep checking this page for more updates.
Once the result is declared, qualified candidates will be called in for counselling rounds. Details for these counselling rounds will soon be notified to candidates on the portal or through the individual’s registered contact details. Candidates who pass the KCET 2022 exam and counselling rounds will qualify for getting admission in the state’s participating institutions for several engineering, architecture and technology courses
To check their KCET final scores today, candidates will have to visit the official website, then click on the link for KCET 2022 result. After keying in all the required credentials, candidates will be able to check their score.
This year, the KCET exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18 and the provisional answer key was released on June 22. Additionally, candidates were given time till June 25 to raise challenges against the answers given in the KCET answer key.
Karnataka Higher Education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday announced that the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) examination results will be declared on July 30 at 9:45 am. Once released, candidates will be able to check their score card at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.