KEA KCET 2022 Result LIVE Updates: List of websites to download scorecard

Karnataka KCET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the result for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 today i.e July 30. The result will be announced via press conference at 9:45 am. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

This year, KEA will consider 50 per cent of theory marks from class 12 CBSE and ICSE results. Apart from the result, the KEA will also release the final answer key for KCET 2022. The exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18 and the provisional answer key was released on June 22.

KCET is an entrance exam conducted by the state of Karnataka for admission to various colleges in the state for several engineering, architecture and technology courses such as BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga.