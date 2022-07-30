scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022
KEA KCET 2022 Result LIVE Updates: List of websites to download scorecard

KCET Results 2022, Karnataka CET Result Live at kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: This year, KEA will consider 50 per cent of theory marks from class 12 CBSE and ICSE results. Apart from the result, the KEA will also release the final answer key for KCET 2022.

Updated: July 30, 2022 8:36:39 am
kcet 2022 resultKCET result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka KCET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the result for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 today i.e July 30. The result will be announced via press conference at 9:45 am. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

This year, KEA will consider 50 per cent of theory marks from class 12 CBSE and ICSE results. Apart from the result, the KEA will also release the final answer key for KCET 2022. The exam was conducted on  June 16, 17 and 18 and the provisional answer key was released on June 22.

KCET is an entrance exam conducted by the state of Karnataka for admission to various colleges in the state for several engineering, architecture and technology courses such as BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga.

Live Blog

Karnataka KCET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: How to check score at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

08:34 (IST)30 Jul 2022
KCET 2022: When and where to download scorecards

Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2022 exam, will be able to check and download their score card from the official KCET websites — kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The result will be announced today at 9:45 am via press conference. The candidates can keep checking this page for more updates.

08:26 (IST)30 Jul 2022
KCET 2022: What after results are announced?

Once the result is declared, qualified candidates will be called in for counselling rounds. Details for these counselling rounds will soon be notified to candidates on the portal or through the individual’s registered contact details. Candidates who pass the KCET 2022 exam and counselling rounds will qualify for getting admission in the state’s participating institutions for several engineering, architecture and technology courses

08:16 (IST)30 Jul 2022
KCET Results 2022: How to download your scorecard

To check their KCET final scores today, candidates will have to visit the official website, then click on the link for KCET 2022 result. After keying in all the required credentials, candidates will be able to check their score.

08:08 (IST)30 Jul 2022
When was KCET 2022 conducted?

This year, the KCET exam was conducted on  June 16, 17 and 18 and the provisional answer key was released on June 22. Additionally, candidates were given time till June 25 to raise challenges against the answers given in the KCET answer key.

08:04 (IST)30 Jul 2022
KCET 2022: KEA to announce Karnataka CET result today

Karnataka Higher Education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday announced that the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) examination results will be declared on July 30 at 9:45 am. Once released, candidates will be able to check their score card at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022 Results will be announced at 9:45 am on July 30

KCET 2022 result LIVE Updates: Last year, a total of 2,01,834 candidates registered for KCET of which 193447 appeared. As many as 70,888 boys and 85022 girls had appeared for Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) exam while 90,601 boys and 92630 girls had appeared for the engineering entrance exam.

