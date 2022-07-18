scorecardresearch
KCET 2022 score to be announced after CBSE, ICSE Class 12th result: Official

KCET Results 2022 Date and Time: A KEA official has also clarified that, unlike last year, KEA will be considering 50 per cent of theory marks from class 12 CBSE and ICSE results.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 18, 2022
KCET Results 2022 Date and Time: The results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will only be declared after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ICSE announce class 12 results, a senior official of the Karnataka Examinations Authority told The Indian Express.

“We are awaiting the results of class 12 CBSE and ICSE, post which we will declare the CET rankings,” Ramya S, executive director of Karnataka Examinations Authority told The Indian Express. The official also added that, unlike last year, class 12 results will also play a part in the final score.

Read |CBSE Results: Board requests Kerala, Tamil Nadu govts, and ICSI to wait for its Class 12 results

This year, KEA will be considering 50 per cent of theory marks from class 12 CBSE and ICSE results. “Once these results are announced we will send a link to all the CET candidates and give them a day or two to update their class 12 results. Post which, we will declare the CET rankings after 3 days,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Sunday said that there is no delay in the CBSE results. “The exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time,” the minister told the media during his visit to Kanpur.

Also read |ICSE Result 2022 Declared: 4 students jointly top Class 10 exams, minor dip in overall pass percentage

It is also expected that the KEA will release the official final answer key a few days before the result declaration. However, there is no confirmation on that too, as of now. Once released, candidates will be able to check the answer key and score card at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET is an entrance exam conducted by the state of Karnataka for admission to various colleges in the state for several engineering, architecture and technology courses such as BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga.

