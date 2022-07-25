KCET 2022 result date and time announced

July 25, 2022 11:55:44 am
KCET Results 2022 Date and Time: The results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be announced on July 29 or 30, a senior official of the Karnataka Examinations Authority told The Indian Express. Once released, candidates will be able to check their score card at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.
KEA had earlier informed that the results of KCET 2022 will be declared only after CBSE and CISCE Class 12 results. Both the national boards declared the class 12 results last week.
This year, KEA will consider 50 per cent of theory marks from class 12 CBSE and ICSE results. “Once these results are announced, we will send a link to all the CET candidates and give them a day or two to update their class 12 results. Post which, we will declare the CET rankings after 3 days,” said the official.
Apart from the result, the KEA will also release the final answer key for KCET 2022. The exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18 and the provisional answer key was released on June 22.
Subscriber Only Stories
KCET is an entrance exam conducted by the state of Karnataka for admission to various colleges in the state for several engineering, architecture and technology courses such as BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Latest News
Katrina Kaif shares photos of Merry Christmas rehearsals with Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan
KCET 2022 result date and time announced
Explained: Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Two labourers killed, one injured after soil caves in at plot in Gurgaon’s Badshahpur
Struggled a bit with the conditions, but extremely happy to win a silver medal for India: Neeraj Chopra
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours
Reliance Industries shares fall 4% after earnings announcement
Delhi: 10 cluster bus depots to get get EV charging stations
‘On the pink side of life’: Neetu Kapoor showcases her evergreen style in these pictures
Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases but they are not pressing the panic button yet
Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel to helm Dosa King
Watch: AR Rahman’s tiny jig while performing ‘Welcome Anthem’ for 44th Chess Olympiad