KCET 2022 result date and time announced

KCET Results 2022 Date and Time: The results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be announced on July 29 or 30, a senior official of the Karnataka Examinations Authority told The Indian Express. Once released, candidates will be able to check their score card at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA had earlier informed that the results of KCET 2022 will be declared only after CBSE and CISCE Class 12 results. Both the national boards declared the class 12 results last week.

Read | NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 LIVE Updates

This year, KEA will consider 50 per cent of theory marks from class 12 CBSE and ICSE results. “Once these results are announced, we will send a link to all the CET candidates and give them a day or two to update their class 12 results. Post which, we will declare the CET rankings after 3 days,” said the official.

Apart from the result, the KEA will also release the final answer key for KCET 2022. The exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18 and the provisional answer key was released on June 22.

KCET is an entrance exam conducted by the state of Karnataka for admission to various colleges in the state for several engineering, architecture and technology courses such as BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga.