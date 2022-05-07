scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Must Read

KCET 2022 registration deadline extended; check how to apply

The exam conducted has however not yet notified the last date for submitting the applications. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: May 7, 2022 12:40:24 pm
Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. (Representative image)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The exam conducted has however not yet notified the last date for submitting the applications. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. 

Read |WBJEE 2022 model answer key released; raise objections till May 8

Candidates who want to get admission into engineering colleges in Karnataka should fill and submit the KCET 2022 applications online before the deadline. As per the KCET 2022 exam date, the eligibility test will be held between June 16 to 18, 2022.

KCET 2022 Registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Best of Express Premium

Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedentPremium
Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedent
Horoscope Today, May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...Premium
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read today
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Karnataka CET application” link.

Step 3: Fill the required details and upload the documents.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee and submit the form

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

 Step 5: Save and download the registration form for the future. 

KCET in 2021 was held between August 28 and August 30, 2021. A total of 2,01,816 candidates had registered for Karnataka CET. The exam is being conducted at 86 centers in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital.

 

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement