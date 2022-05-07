KCET 2022 registration deadline extended; check how to apply

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The exam conducted has however not yet notified the last date for submitting the applications. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates who want to get admission into engineering colleges in Karnataka should fill and submit the KCET 2022 applications online before the deadline. As per the KCET 2022 exam date, the eligibility test will be held between June 16 to 18, 2022.

KCET 2022 Registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Karnataka CET application” link.

Step 3: Fill the required details and upload the documents.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee and submit the form

Step 5: Save and download the registration form for the future.

KCET in 2021 was held between August 28 and August 30, 2021. A total of 2,01,816 candidates had registered for Karnataka CET. The exam is being conducted at 86 centers in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital.