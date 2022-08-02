scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

KCET 2022: PUC marks won’t be considered for 2021 repeaters, verification to start from Aug 8, says Karnataka edu minister

Addressing the media, Narayan said that is no discrimination in evaluating CET rankings and Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has not issued any guidelines on considering PUC marks for CET repeaters this year, irrespective of their boards.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 2, 2022 9:33:51 pm
Narayan also said that the Class XII marks of CBSE and ISC repeaters will be withdrawn while evaluating KCET rankings. (Representational)

Clearing the air around the controversy over “unfair” rankings for KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) repeaters, higher education minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan defended the Karnataka Examination Authority’s decision to not consider the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) or Class XII marks of over 24,000 students who repeated CET citing that it would “not be fair” on students who got rankings last year only based on CET and the freshers who appeared this year.

Addressing the media, Narayan said that is no discrimination in evaluating CET rankings and Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has not issued any guidelines on considering PUC marks for CET repeaters this year, irrespective of their boards.

“In 2021, CET rankings were based only on CET scores because the PUC exams were cancelled and students were promoted based on 45% marks of the SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam, 40% of the first PUC exam and internal marks, 10% of good behaviour and 5% grace marks. Over 1,41,000 candidates appeared for the CET exam last year and this year, over 1,71,000 candidates appeared for the exam,” the minister said.

“The only difference is that an extra 24,000 students repeated KCET this year to better their rankings. Hence, if we go on to consider their PUC marks or Class XII marks, it would be unfair on last year students whose rankings were based only on CET scores,” said Narayan, adding, the document verification process for students will commence from August 8.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

Narayan also said that the Class XII marks of CBSE and ISC repeaters will be withdrawn while evaluating KCET rankings.

Devaki Nandan, a CBSE student who repeated for KCET this year, said, “I ranked around 68,000, however, after they withdrew the Class 12 CBSE result, my ranking came down to 1,48,000. This is a very inappropriate decision by the KEA. They should have considered equal evaluation for all students. Now, colleges are asking me to get a seat through management quota because of my low CET ranking. This is a very expensive quota and I cannot afford shelling out the fees.”

Parents Saturday alleged that KEA had “assured” repeaters of considering the PUC marks for CET rankings. However, Ramya S, executive director of KEA, said, “We do consider 50% CET and 50% PUC marks of all students, including repeaters. However, in 2021, PUC students were all promoted in light of the pandemic and hence we considered only the CET marks. Around 24,000 CET candidates from 2021 repeated their exams this year and we applied the same rule by considering 100% CET marks only.”

The students and parents protested and said that by not considering their PUC marks, their rankings have plummeted by a significant margin compared to last year and this has deprived the students of getting admission in good colleges. A lot of students from 2021 repeated the CET this year with the aim to better their rankings compared to the previous year.

Veerabadrappa P M, whose ward appeared for the exam, said, “If this is how evaluation is done, should the students consume poison and die? This is nothing but absolute negligence of the education department to push students out of the education system. Despite my son Ushal scoring 117 in CET, he got a rank of over 1,44,000. With such a ranking, how can he get admission in a good college?”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 09:28:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

2

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

3

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

4

Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

5

Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: Why a biryani festival in Tamil Nadu stirred a row over exclus...
Explained: Why a biryani festival in Tamil Nadu stirred a row over exclus...
CAA on back-burner: How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two...
CAA on back-burner: How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two...
Behind Mamata's new districts move: TMC weak spots, Panchayat polls, dece...
Behind Mamata's new districts move: TMC weak spots, Panchayat polls, dece...
How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two years
CAA on back-burner

How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two years

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

3rd T20I: India win toss, opt to field against Windies
LIVE UPDATES

3rd T20I: India win toss, opt to field against Windies

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

PM Modi's brother stages dharna with fair price shop dealers in Delhi

PM Modi's brother stages dharna with fair price shop dealers in Delhi

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

4 Indians with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

4 Indians with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement