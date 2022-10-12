KCET 2022 Option entry process delayed; verification list on October 14

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has delayed the web option entry process which was supposed to begin on October 11. The authority will soon release a revised schedule for the further counselling process at its official website – kea.kar.nic.in.

“The documents of the candidates who have attended verification in KEA on 07-10-2022, 08-10-2022 and 11-10-2022 is under verification. Shall be announced on 14-10-2022,” the official website reads.

KCET 2022: Check steps for option entry 2022

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘KCET option entry’.

Step 3: Enter the required CET number and security code.

Step 4: Click on submit button and create password.

Step 5: The KCET option will be displayed on your screen. Select your preferred college and courses, and submit the preferences.

The candidates whose document verification are declared successful will be able to enter the web entry options.

As per the previous schedule, candidates who failed to appear for document verification of October 7 and 8 to submit documents to become eligible for allotment of seats were provided another chance to submit documents on October 11.