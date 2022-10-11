scorecardresearch
KCET 2022: Option entry begins today; here’s how to apply

KCET 2022: Eligible candidates will be able to now complete the KCET web option entry 2022 from the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022, KCET 2022 link, KCET 2022 entry optionKCET 2022: Earlier, the process was scheduled to begin on October 7, but the KEA announced a new schedule on Sunday. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will today begin the option entry today, i.e. October 11. Eligible candidates will be able to now complete the KCET web option entry 2022 from the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

The seat matrix and fee structure was displayed on the KEA website from October 10 after 11 am. Candidates will be able to download the verification slip from October 10 to 12. The option entry by eligible candidates in order of preference will begin from October 11 at 2 pm till October 13 up to 4 pm.

KCET 2022: Check steps for option entry 2022

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘KCET option entry’.

Step 3: Enter the required CET number and security code.

Step 4: Click on submit button and create password.

Step 5: The KCET option will be displayed on your screen. Select your preferred college and courses, and submit the preferences.

Earlier, the process was scheduled to begin on October 7, but the KEA announced a new schedule on Sunday. According to the revised dates, the seat matrix and fee structure will be displayed on the KEA website from October 10 after 11 am. Candidates will be able to download the verification slip from October 10 to 12. The option entry by eligible candidates in order of preference will be open October 13 up to 4 pm.

In another notification, candidates who failed to appear for document verification of October 7 and 8 to submit documents to become eligible for allotment of seats of UGCET 2022, have been given a final chance to appear with their documents at KEA Bengaluru on October 11 at 9:30 am.

