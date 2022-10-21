scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

KCET 2022 Mock seat allotment result today; how to check

The KCET mock seat allotment list is released on the basis of choices filled by candidates.  Candidates must note that the availability to change selected options will be available from October 21 to 26 

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)Candidates who availed of the web entry option in the counselling process can check the result at kea.kar.nic.in (Representative image)

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will released= the KCET 2022 mock seat allotment result today. Candidates who availed of the web entry option in the counselling process can check the result at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Enter CET No. for log-in

Step 3: Check your allotted seat

KEA declared the revised ranking list on October 1 after the Karnataka High Court upheld the recommendations of the expert committee which proposed a normalisation process to evaluate the repeaters. This year, the KCET exam was conducted on  June 16, 17 and 18. A total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test. 

Admission to Government seats Shall be made in accordance with the Karnataka selection of candidates for admission to government seats in professional educational institution rules, 2006.

 

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:36:53 am
🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
