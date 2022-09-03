scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

KCET 2022: K’tka High Court to give final decision on 75:25 proposal for repeater students

The protesting students plead to the court that KEA did not consider their second PUC marks for evaluating their CET ranks. 

KCET 2022, KCETThe KEA maintained that to be fair to the CET candidates of 2021 and the fresh candidates of 2022 (File photo)

KCET 2022: The Karnataka High Court will pronounce the final order on the Common Entrance Test 2022 controversy, on Saturday afternoon. The KCET 2022 was marred by controversy after around 25,000 CET candidates of 2021 protested against Karnataka Examination Authority and filed a petition before High Court.

The protesting students plead to the court that KEA did not consider their second PUC marks for evaluating their CET ranks. 

Read |JEE Advanced 2022: Provisional Answer key released

Justice Krishna Kumar, who reserved his order last week in a case filed by repeaters alleging that they had got a raw deal in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, asked whether or not it was clear in the brochure that the class 12 marks of the 2021 batch would not be considered while preparing the rank list. The court also observed that if 50 per cent of the Class 12 marks of repeaters from 2019 and 2020 could be considered, why the 2021 batch should be treated differently?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

The KEA maintained that to be fair to the CET candidates of 2021 and the fresh candidates of 2022, the authority decided to consider 100 per cent of CET results for the CET repeaters. In 2021, the KEA had considered only 100 per cent of CET results for CET rankings because all students were promoted to the second PUC due to the pandemic.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 12:16:16 pm
Next Story

Against fierce resistance, Ukraine makes small gains in the south

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Football journeyman to BJP leader: Meet new AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey

Football journeyman to BJP leader: Meet new AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Premium
Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

'Expanding minor's anus by hands, pouring liquid into it... prima facie no carnal intercourse': HC

'Expanding minor's anus by hands, pouring liquid into it... prima facie no carnal intercourse': HC

Massive eviction drive underway in Assam's Sonitpur amid heavy security

Massive eviction drive underway in Assam's Sonitpur amid heavy security

Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College
Pincode 110001

Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’
National Herald and 'red flags'

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’

Premium
'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor
'Bollywood Wives' on Netflix

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement