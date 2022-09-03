KCET 2022: K’tka High Court to give final decision on 75:25 proposal for repeater students

KCET 2022: The Karnataka High Court will pronounce the final order on the Common Entrance Test 2022 controversy, on Saturday afternoon. The KCET 2022 was marred by controversy after around 25,000 CET candidates of 2021 protested against Karnataka Examination Authority and filed a petition before High Court.

The protesting students plead to the court that KEA did not consider their second PUC marks for evaluating their CET ranks.

Justice Krishna Kumar, who reserved his order last week in a case filed by repeaters alleging that they had got a raw deal in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, asked whether or not it was clear in the brochure that the class 12 marks of the 2021 batch would not be considered while preparing the rank list. The court also observed that if 50 per cent of the Class 12 marks of repeaters from 2019 and 2020 could be considered, why the 2021 batch should be treated differently?

The KEA maintained that to be fair to the CET candidates of 2021 and the fresh candidates of 2022, the authority decided to consider 100 per cent of CET results for the CET repeaters. In 2021, the KEA had considered only 100 per cent of CET results for CET rankings because all students were promoted to the second PUC due to the pandemic.