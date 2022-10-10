KCET 2022: KEA revises schedule for downloading verification slip, course option entry

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has revised the schedule for downloading verification slip, entry of options of engineering, architecture, farm sciences (agriculture, veterinary etc.) courses for the year 2022-23.

The seat matrix and fee structure will be displayed on the KEA website from October 10 after 11 am. The candidates will be able to download the verification slip from October 10 to 12. The option entry by eligible candidates in order of preference will begin from October 11 at 2 pm till October 13 up to 4 pm.

The candidates can see the notification at the official website– cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

In another notification, candidates who failed to appear for document verification of October 7 and 8 to submit the valid study certificate, Kannada medium study certificate and other such required documents ‘to become eligible for allotment of seats of UGCET 2022.’ The candidates have been given a final chance to appear with their documents at KEA Bengaluru on October 11 at 9:30 am.

The candidates who did not get their valid study certificate, Kannada medium study certificate and other such required documents countersigned by the concerned BEO can also appear on the aforementioned date and time and become eligible for allotment of seats for UGCET 2022

This year, the KCET exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18. A total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test.