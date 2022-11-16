KCET 2022: Round 2 seat allotment schedule released; check dates

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Tuesday released the schedule for round 2 of seat allotment of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) or Under-Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET). Candidates can check the schedule at the official website– kea.kar.nic.in.

Round 2 of seat allocation for admissions to engineering, architecture, B-Pharma, farm sciences, yoga and naturopathy and other courses will begin on November 17, with the display of the seat matrix after 4 pm.

Eligible candidates will be able to re-order, delete, and modify their choices from 4 pm of November 17 to 6 pm of November 19. The seat allotment results will be announced on November 21 after 4 pm.

Students named in the seat allotment list can exercise their choices from November 22 at 10 am to November 24 till 11:59 pm. Payment of fees by choice 1 and 2 candidates will take place during bank hours from November 23 to 25. Choice 1 candidates can download the admission letter on the same day. The last day of reporting for choice 1 candidates is November 26 before 5:30 pm.

KEA released the revised KCET ranking list on October 1 after the order of the Karnataka High Court that upheld the recommendations made by the expert committee proposing a normalisation process to evaluate the repeaters.

The KCET 2022 exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18, 2022, and a total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test.