Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

KCET 2022 Counselling: Second round extended post seat allotment schedule released; check here

KCET 2022 Counselling: Only the candidates who have exercised choice 1 or 2 can download the challan till today by 9 pm. The candidates have to pay the fees by 2 pm of November 28.

KCET 2022: Candidates who have exercised choice 1, paid the fee can download the admission letter on November 28 (Express Photo/Representative Image)

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday extended the post seat allotment schedule for UGCET 2022 second round. The dates have been extended for candidates who have exercised choice 1 or 2. Applicants can check the schedule at official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Read |KCET Counselling 2022: KEA announced second extended round dates; check full schedule

Only the candidates who have exercised choice 1 or 2 can download the challan till today by 9 pm. Candidates have to pay the fees by 2 pm of November 28. Candidates who have exercised choice 1 and paid the fees can download the admission order and report to college by 6:30 pm of November 28.

Meanwhile, the KEA has also released the supplementary exam rank result. Candidates can check their result at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in. They have to enter their CET number and date of birth to check the result.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 11:48:42 am
