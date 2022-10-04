KCET 2022 counselling schedule released at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) counselling. Candidates can check the counselling dates at the official website – kea.kar.nic.in

As per the schedule, the document verification process will be carried out from October 7 to October 8. The counselling verification slip will be made available between October 7 and October 10.

KCET 2022 mock seat allotment result will be announced on October 13 after 2 pm while the KCET final seat allotment result will be released on October 17 after 2 pm. The last date of reporting at college is October 22 by 5:30 pm.

KEA had declared the revised ranking list on October 1 after the Karnataka High Court upheld the recommendations of the expert committee which proposed a normalisation process to evaluate the repeaters.

As per the expert committee recommendations, six marks in physics, five in chemistry and seven in mathematics and a total of six for 100 qualifying marks were deducted to evaluate the repeaters. The committee also suggested an increase of IT-related seats to 10 per cent to safeguard the interests of the candidates

This year, the KCET exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18. A total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test.