Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 seat allotment list to be released tomorrow

KCET 2022 Counselling: Candidates can check the result at the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. Once seat is allotted candidates will have time till November 24 to exercise their choice.

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority will publish the seat allotment results for round 2 of Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022, tomorrow i.e. November 21. Candidates can check their results at the official website– kea.kar.nic.in after 4 pm.

Read |KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 web option entry begins; check how to fill options

Once the applicant is allotted a seat, they will have to exercise their choices out of the four choices from 10 am of November 22 to 11:59 pm of November 24.

KCET 2022 Counselling: How to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website– kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on admissions on the top tab and a drop down menu will appear

Step 3: Click on the UGCET 2022

Step 4: Click on the link reading seat allotment result for round 2

Step 5: Enter your credentials such CET application number and password

Step 6: View the result and download it for future reference

The KEA on November 19 extended the web option entry for round 2 till 11 am today.

Read |COMEDK 2022: Round 3 result declared; steps to check

Once the choice filling round is over, candidates will have to pay the fees of their choice 1 or 2 from November 23 to 25 during banking hours. Last date of reporting to colleges by Choice 1 candidates is November 26 before 5:30 pm. This year, the KCET exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18. The UGCET exam is held for admissions to Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences, Veterinary, B-Pharma and Pharma-D courses.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 12:57:54 pm
