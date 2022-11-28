scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA extends deadline for second extended round option entry

KEA UGCET 2022: Candidates can enter their choices at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022, Karnataka UGCET 2022, UGCETKCET 2022: Candidates would need to key in their CET credentials to login and make the changes. (Representative image. File)

KEA UGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today extended the second round option entry of UGCET 2022 for engineering and other courses till 10 am of November 29. Candidates can enter their choices at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates would need to key in their CET credentials to login and make the changes.

Read |Karnataka TET 2022: Final answer key released; here’s how to check

The KCET second extended round option entry process commenced on November 26, and will conclude on November 29, as notified at the official website. The seat matrix was displayed after 3 pm on November 26. The dates have been extended for candidates who have exercised choice 1 or 2.

Candidates who surrender their seats in the second round will have their fees refunded, after deducting an amount of Rs 5,000. Till November 29, candidates can make modifications or add new or delete options within the time period provided. The allotment results are expected to be declared on November 29, 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

Meanwhile, the KEA has also released the supplementary exam rank result. Candidates can check their result at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in. They have to enter their CET number and date of birth to check the result.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 02:09:33 pm
Next Story

Xiaomi 13 series launch confirmed for December 1: What we know about it

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close