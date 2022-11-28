KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA extends deadline for second extended round option entry

KEA UGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today extended the second round option entry of UGCET 2022 for engineering and other courses till 10 am of November 29. Candidates can enter their choices at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates would need to key in their CET credentials to login and make the changes.

The KCET second extended round option entry process commenced on November 26, and will conclude on November 29, as notified at the official website. The seat matrix was displayed after 3 pm on November 26. The dates have been extended for candidates who have exercised choice 1 or 2.

Candidates who surrender their seats in the second round will have their fees refunded, after deducting an amount of Rs 5,000. Till November 29, candidates can make modifications or add new or delete options within the time period provided. The allotment results are expected to be declared on November 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, the KEA has also released the supplementary exam rank result. Candidates can check their result at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in. They have to enter their CET number and date of birth to check the result.