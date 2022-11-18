scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 web option entry begins; check how to fill options

KCET 2022 Counselling result: The seat allotment results will be announced on November 21 after 4 pm. Students named in the seat allotment list can exercise their choices from November 22 at 10 am to November 24 till 11:59 pm.

kcet counselling, kcet 2022 web option entryCandidates will be able to fill their choices at the official website– kea.kar.nic.in (File image)

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today activated the web option entry for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Round 2 counselling. Candidates will be able to fill their choices at the official website– kea.kar.nic.in

The candidates will be able to fill options for Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences, Veterinary, B-Pharma and Pharma-D courses. The candidates whose document verification are declared successful will be able to enter the web entry options.

KCET 2022: How to fill web option entry

Step 1: Go to the official website– kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘web option entry’

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as CET number and security pin

Step 4: KCET option will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Select the college and course and submit the preferences

Step 6: Once saved, download it for future reference

The seat allotment results will be announced on November 21 after 4 pm. Students named in the seat allotment list can exercise their choices from November 22 at 10 am to November 24 till 11:59 pm. Payment of fees by choice 1 and 2 candidates will take place during bank hours from November 23 to 25. Choice 1 candidates can download the admission letter on the same day. The last day of reporting for choice 1 candidates is November 26 before 5:30 pm.

This year, the KCET exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18. The academic calendar of KCET has been delayed as a major controversy erupted this year after KEA went against its norms and evaluated repeaters completely on the basis of their KCET marks against evaluating them on 50 per cent KCET marks and 50 per cent PUC marks.

 

 

 

 

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 04:16:25 pm
