KCET 2022 concludes: Check result date, previous years cut-off

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has successfully conducted the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 examination on June 16, 17 and 18, 2022. The authorities will soon release the KCET 2022 answer keys on the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA will release the provisional KCET answer key 2022 for all three subjects in PDF format. The provisional answer key can be challenged by the candidates if they find any error in the answers. After due consideration on all the objections raised, the final answer key will be issued at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in — before the result declaration. The KCET 2022 result will be prepared on the basis of the objections raised.

The Karnataka CET 2022 result will contain the subject-wise score, total score and rank of the applicant in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Authorities, along with the result, will also announce the exam toppers. Applicants who qualify on the basis of KCET result 2022 will be eligible to participate in KCET 2022 counseling.

KCET cutoff 2022

Karnataka Examinations Authority releases the KCET 2022 cut off marks as opening and closing rank. KCET cut-off is prepared by taking multiple factors into consideration such as KCET question paper difficulty level, number of seats and more. Applicants can check previous year KCET cutoff trends to get an idea of which institute they might be able to get into.

Previous year’s KCET Cut off

Course OBC- Category 1 General-Merit SC ST Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi B.Tech Computer Science and Business System 37136 26954 61820 32021 B.Tech Robotics and Automation 102153 49679 98715 – Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru BE Computer Science and Engineering 1024 962 7462 3559 BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering 15044 7536 33327 – BE Mechanical Engineering 43826 16760 64363 65684 RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru BE Civil Engineering 25032 22445 35822 41544 BE Computer Science and Engineering 593 315 7102 3308 PES University, Bengaluru B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering 2154 763 13626 10879 B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering 10304 3072 29992 20092 B.Tech Mechanical Engineering 42636 20398 84156 35655 BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru BE Computer Science Engineering 2156 925 10068 4795 BE Electronics and Communication Engineering 5952 3979 24735 16899 BE Mechanical Engineering 60619 21621 155766 36374 BMS Institute of Technology and Management, Bengaluru B.Tech Civil Engineering 54819 92538 122611 – B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering 5863 5231 24759 19774 B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering 19580 14001 48978 40888 New Horizon College of Engineering, Bengaluru BE Computer Science and Engineering 11471 8731 26172 19061 BE Electronics and Communication Engineering 26552 20706 52812 41005 BE Mechanical Engineering 154840 180569 171293 160457

KCET 2022 is conducted for admission into Engineering, BPharm and Farm Science programmes in government/ private aided/private unaided institutions in the state of Karnataka.