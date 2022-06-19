KCET 2022 concludes: Check result date, previous years cut-off

June 19, 2022 12:52:45 pm
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has successfully conducted the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 examination on June 16, 17 and 18, 2022. The authorities will soon release the KCET 2022 answer keys on the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.
KEA will release the provisional KCET answer key 2022 for all three subjects in PDF format. The provisional answer key can be challenged by the candidates if they find any error in the answers. After due consideration on all the objections raised, the final answer key will be issued at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in — before the result declaration. The KCET 2022 result will be prepared on the basis of the objections raised.
The Karnataka CET 2022 result will contain the subject-wise score, total score and rank of the applicant in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Authorities, along with the result, will also announce the exam toppers. Applicants who qualify on the basis of KCET result 2022 will be eligible to participate in KCET 2022 counseling.
KCET cutoff 2022
Karnataka Examinations Authority releases the KCET 2022 cut off marks as opening and closing rank. KCET cut-off is prepared by taking multiple factors into consideration such as KCET question paper difficulty level, number of seats and more. Applicants can check previous year KCET cutoff trends to get an idea of which institute they might be able to get into.
Previous year’s KCET Cut off
|
Course
|
OBC- Category 1
|
General-Merit
|
SC
|
ST
|
Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi
|
B.Tech Computer Science and Business System
|
37136
|
26954
|
61820
|
32021
|
B.Tech Robotics and Automation
|
102153
|
49679
|
98715
|
–
|
Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
|
BE Computer Science and Engineering
|
1024
|
962
|
7462
|
3559
|
BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
15044
|
7536
|
33327
|
–
|
BE Mechanical Engineering
|
43826
|
16760
|
64363
|
65684
|
RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru
|
BE Civil Engineering
|
25032
|
22445
|
35822
|
41544
|
BE Computer Science and Engineering
|
593
|
315
|
7102
|
3308
|
PES University, Bengaluru
|
B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering
|
2154
|
763
|
13626
|
10879
|
B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
10304
|
3072
|
29992
|
20092
|
B.Tech Mechanical Engineering
|
42636
|
20398
|
84156
|
35655
|
BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru
|
BE Computer Science Engineering
|
2156
|
925
|
10068
|
4795
|
BE Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
5952
|
3979
|
24735
|
16899
|
BE Mechanical Engineering
|
60619
|
21621
|
155766
|
36374
|
BMS Institute of Technology and Management, Bengaluru
|
B.Tech Civil Engineering
|
54819
|
92538
|
122611
|
–
|
B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering
|
5863
|
5231
|
24759
|
19774
|
B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
19580
|
14001
|
48978
|
40888
|
New Horizon College of Engineering, Bengaluru
|
BE Computer Science and Engineering
|
11471
|
8731
|
26172
|
19061
|
BE Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
26552
|
20706
|
52812
|
41005
|
BE Mechanical Engineering
|
154840
|
180569
|
171293
|
160457
KCET 2022 is conducted for admission into Engineering, BPharm and Farm Science programmes in government/ private aided/private unaided institutions in the state of Karnataka.
