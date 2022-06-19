scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Must Read

KCET 2022 concludes: Check result date, previous years cut-off

KCET 2022 Examination has concluded. Check the KET result 2022 date, previous year and expected cutoff here.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 12:52:45 pm
KCET 2022, exam result, cut offs

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has successfully conducted the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 examination on June 16, 17 and 18, 2022. The authorities will soon release the KCET 2022 answer keys on the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Recommended:: [To Know your college admission chances in Govt. & Private Engineering Colleges based on your KCET rank & category, use KCET College Predictor

Read |AP POLYCET Result 2022 declared: Here’s how to check scores

KEA will release the provisional KCET answer key 2022 for all three subjects in PDF format. The provisional answer key can be challenged by the candidates if they find any error in the answers. After due consideration on all the objections raised, the final answer key will be issued at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in — before the result declaration. The KCET 2022 result will be prepared on the basis of the objections raised.

Best of Express Premium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needsPremium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needs
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...Premium
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...
Express Investigation — Part 2: Key deletions on caste, minorities in rev...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 2: Key deletions on caste, minorities in rev...
Why Ukraine doesn’t figure in our classroomPremium
Why Ukraine doesn’t figure in our classroom
More Premium Stories >>

The Karnataka CET 2022 result will contain the subject-wise score, total score and rank of the applicant in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Authorities, along with the result, will also announce the exam toppers. Applicants who qualify on the basis of KCET result 2022 will be eligible to participate in KCET 2022 counseling.

KCET cutoff 2022

Karnataka Examinations Authority releases the KCET 2022 cut off marks as opening and closing rank. KCET cut-off is prepared by taking multiple factors into consideration such as KCET question paper difficulty level, number of seats and more. Applicants can check previous year KCET cutoff trends to get an idea of which institute they might be able to get into.

Also read |WBJEE 2022 results declared; students from CBSE dominate the merit list

Previous year’s KCET Cut off

Course

OBC- Category 1

General-Merit

SC

ST

Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi

B.Tech Computer Science and Business System

37136

26954

61820

32021

B.Tech Robotics and Automation

102153

49679

98715

Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru

BE Computer Science and Engineering

1024

962

7462

3559

BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering

15044

7536

33327

BE Mechanical Engineering

43826

16760

64363

65684

RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru

BE Civil Engineering

25032

22445

35822

41544

BE Computer Science and Engineering

593

315

7102

3308

PES University, Bengaluru

B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering

2154

763

13626

10879

B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering

10304

3072

29992

20092

B.Tech Mechanical Engineering

42636

20398

84156

35655

BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru

BE Computer Science Engineering

2156

925

10068

4795

BE Electronics and Communication Engineering

5952

3979

24735

16899

BE Mechanical Engineering

60619

21621

155766

36374

BMS Institute of Technology and Management, Bengaluru

B.Tech Civil Engineering

54819

92538

122611

B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering

5863

5231

24759

19774

B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering

19580

14001

48978

40888

New Horizon College of Engineering, Bengaluru

BE Computer Science and Engineering

11471

8731

26172

19061

BE Electronics and Communication Engineering

26552

20706

52812

41005

BE Mechanical Engineering

154840

180569

171293

160457

KCET 2022 is conducted for admission into Engineering, BPharm and Farm Science programmes in government/ private aided/private unaided institutions in the state of Karnataka.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement