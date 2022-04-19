KCET 2022 application process begins; check steps to apply

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the application form for registration for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The link is available on the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The application process began on April 18 at 11 am and the last date to apply is May 5 till 11:59 pm. The last date to pay the application fee is May 6. KEA will activate the application correction link on May 7. Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their application forms till May 10, till 5:30 pm.

KCET 2022 Registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “UGCET -2022 online application” link.

Step 3: Fill the required details and upload the documents.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Save and download the registration form for the future.

As per the KCET 2022 schedule, the eligibility test will be held between June 16 to 18, 2022

Candidates aspiring to join medical, dental, Ayurveda, Unani or homoeopathy courses will have to compulsorily quality in the NEET UG 2022. For admission to architecture courses, candidates should appear and qualify in the NATA 2022 or JEE Main Paper-II.