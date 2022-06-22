scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
KCET 2022 answer key released; Check steps to download

Candidates can access the KCET answer key 2022 without logging in and download a pdf version at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 22, 2022 3:09:39 pm
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2022 answer key. The key is now available at the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who want to raise challenges against the answers given in the KCET Answer key can do so until June 25. 

After considering all the objections, the authorities will publish the final KCET answer key. Before the publication of the results, candidates can determine their likely scores by comparing their solutions to the Karnataka CET answer key.

How to download the answer key

Candidates can download the KCET 2022 answer key by following the instructions listed below. 

Step 1:Visit kea.kar.nic.in to access the KEA KCET website. 

Step 2: Select the link for the KCET answer key. 

Step 3:The screen will display the KCET 2022 answer key. 

Step 4:To determine your likely scores, download and print the KCET answer key pdf.

The final KCET answer key 2022 will be made available on the official website as soon as all objections have been submitted.

The KCET 2022 result will also be made available online at kea.kar.nic.in by the authorities. Candidates who pass the KCET 2022 exam will qualify for admission to the state’s participating institutions.



